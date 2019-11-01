Seaway 7 awarded contract for floating offshore wind farm

Seaway 7, Subsea 7’s Renewables and Heavy Lifting business unit, has been awarded a contract from Equinor Energy AS for the installation of 11 inner array and two export cables on the Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm project, offshore Norway.

The Hywind Tampen project is an 88 MW offshore wind farm comprising 11 wind turbines, each being supported by a floating foundation structure. The field is located between the Snorre and Gullfaks fields to which the windfarm will provide electricity.

Hywind Tampen wind farm contracts are subject to final approval of the plan for development and operation (PDO) by Norwegian authorities. The wind farm is scheduled to start production at the end of 2022.