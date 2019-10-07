Hybridization, big data, equipment improvements, repowering and life management, a debate at the International Day on Operational Analysis of Wind Farm.

The event will be opened by Ángeles Heras, Secretary of State for Universities and R & D & I of the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

Hybridization, big data, equipment improvements, repowering, life management and new materials that will be some of the main themes of the International Day on Operational Analysis of Wind Farms, which the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) celebrates on October 10 at the Hotel Riu Plaza España (Madrid).

This event will feature more than 20 speakers from the main companies in the wind sector and will focus on the aspects related to the operation of the parks, from the point of view of the improvement of operational procedures and the development of innovative analysis tools. the assets.

The program has innovative contents, and in which it has been contacted with the support of REOLTEC, Technological Platform of the Wind Sector, to present and evaluate different solutions aimed at increasing production and lengthening the useful life of the wind turbines facilities, with a focus complementary to the repowering that could be reversed with the possibility of stimulus mechanisms provided for in the PNIEC.

The event will be inaugurated by Ángeles Heras, Secretary of State for Universities and R & D & I of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, and Rocío Sicre, president of AEE.

This event is sponsored by EDP Renováveis, Endesa, Iberdrola, Naturgy, Siemens Gamesa, UL, Vestas and Viesgo.