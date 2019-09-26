GE Renewable Energy to deliver 100 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems To Convergent Energy + Power in California

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Convergent to supply battery energy storage systems to projects in California.

With a total capacity of 100 MWh, this is the largest single order for battery energy storage systems for GE Renewable Energy in the US.

This project will support local area reliability and provide fast response resources to help integrate growing renewable energy generation in California.

GE Renewable Energy announced today that is has been selected by Convergent Energy + Power (Convergent) for the supply of battery energy storage systems for three projects in California for a total capacity of 100MWh. GE Renewable Energy’s scope of work includes a long-term service agreement and augmentation guarantees.

Frank Genova, COO and CFO of Convergent, said: “Convergent has a track-record of developing trailblazing energy storage assets that advance the energy storage sector; we’re proud to partner with GE Renewable Energy to provide for local area reliability and support the growth of renewable energy in California.”

The energy storage systems support two primary goals. First, they provide targeted local capacity to enhance grid reliability during peak periods. Second, as fast-acting stabilization devices, the battery energy storage systems can charge and discharge rapidly to regulate frequency and contribute to grid stability, helping to balance and facilitate the ever-growing penetration of variable renewable energy. Asset such as these will assist with making California’s state targets of 33% renewable energy penetration by 2020 and 100% by 2050 a reality.

Prakash Chandra, Renewable Hybrids CEO, GE Renewable Energy, said: “Energy Storage is going to be a major component in the energy transition to more renewable generation, and our collaboration with Convergent in California is a stepping stone in demonstrating the industry’s commitment to deliver more reliable and dispatchable renewable energy”.

With this project, GE Renewable Energy will reach a total of 495MWh in operations or construction in the battery energy storage space. It is GE’s largest energy storage project in the US to date, showing the clear demand for energy storage solutions in the US and around the world. Launched in March 2018, GE’s Reservoir platform is a flexible, compact energy storage solution that combines GE’s advanced technologies and expertise in plant controls, power electronics, battery management systems and electrical balance of plant – all backed by GE’s performance guarantees.

Convergent Energy + Power (Convergent) is the leading independent developer of energy storage solutions in North America. Powered by results, Convergent manages all aspects of the energy storage asset development cycle to help customers navigate an increasingly expensive, decentralized, and renewable-driven energy landscape. Convergent deploys state-of-the-art technology to significantly lower commercial and industrial customers’ electricity bills and provide utilities with cost-effective grid solutions. With over 120 MW and 240 MWh of projects in operation, construction, or under contract, Convergent is also the largest independent operator of energy storage in North America.

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.