E.ON decides to build Boiling Springs wind farm

E.ON has announced the construction of a new wind farm in the USA. With the 150-megawatt-project Boiling Springs, E.ON starts its first wind energy project in Oklahoma. The Honda automotive group has secured all its wind energy from Boiling Springs under an electricity supply contract. Honda will purchase the renewable energy for car production at the US plants in Ohio and Alabama.

Construction of the 150-megawatt-project will begin in early 2020 and be completed by the end of the year. Boiling Springs is part of more than one gigawatt of renewable wind energy and solar energy projects E.ON will deliver to the grid by the end of 2020. The wind power will be purchased by Honda.