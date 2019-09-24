Wind powers National Clean Energy Week 2019

American Wind Week is still in the rearview mirror, but now it’s time to celebrate the full range of clean energy technologies during National Clean Energy Week. Groups across the energy sector are highlighting the ways American ingenuity is delivering clean energy to families and businesses across the country. With energy affordability and climate solutions dominating the headlines, this year’s “For Our Future” theme is fitting.

Wind power is among the many technologies delivering on this promise. In fact, wind is the number one source of renewable energy on the grid today. Just last month, the country celebrated American Wind Week, highlighting many of the ways “Wind Powers Opportunity” in America.

These benefits will only grow with the expansion of the U.S. wind fleet both onshore and offshore. As the consumer and innovation-driven clean energy boom continues, wind energy along with other renewables will increasingly play a larger role in the country’s energy mix.

The American wind industry is proud to provide affordable, reliable, clean energy using our nation’s natural wind resource, right here at home– you can’t celebrate National Clean Energy Week without celebrating wind power!

Curtis Walter