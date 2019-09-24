Wind energy in Turkey: Nordex wind turbines for a 110 MW wind farm

Nordex has won an order for more than 110 MW in Turkey. The Group will install 23 N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines for the “Söke” wind farm, and they’ll be supplied in the 4.8 MW mode. The customer and future operator of the wind farm is Ulusoy Enerji, which has also contracted Premium Service for the wind turbines with the Nordex for a period of 10 years.





The wind farm is being built near the city of Aydin in the west of Turkey, where average annual wind speeds of 6.5 metres per second prevail. Following completion at the end of 2020, the wind turbines with hub heights of 105 metres will supply more than 286 GWh of clean electricity per year.



“I am delighted that we were able to assure our new customer of the advantages of the N149/4.0-4.5 in terms of yield. This is Ulusoy Enerji’s first wind power project, and for the Nordex Group, another reference project with wind turbines from the Delta4000 series, this time in Turkey,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.







The Nordex Group is having the rotor blades, anchor cages and towers built in Turkey. Manufacturing locally entitles Ulusoy Enerji to higher feed-in remuneration.







With a market share of 26.7 per cent and an installed wind capacity of 2,038 MW, the Nordex Group is the market leader in Turkey. Additionally to the 110 MW of the “Söke” wind farm, as of today, the Nordex Group is further installing turbines with a total capacity of 266 MW until the end of 2020.







The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.