Wind power in Greece: Vestas wind turbines for 43 MW wind farm

Vestas has won a 43 MW order for three wind farms in Greece. The contract includes the supply and installation of 12 V136-3.6 MW wind turbines for the Didima, Mavra Litharia and Dio Petres wind energy projects located in northern Greece.

The order has been placed by Pavlidis S.A., a Greek marble and granite producer, and also comprises a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“Leveraging our ability to develop cutting-edge solutions and our competitiveness in auctions have been key in winning this order. We are proud of the trust that Pavlidis has placed in us, as the 20-year service agreement demonstrates, and we look forward to taking the next steps forward together”, says Marios Zangas, Head of Vestas Hellas.

Turbine delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2020, whilst commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Vestas pioneered the Greek wind market in 1986 and since then it has won orders for more than 1.7 GW of wind turbines. This new order reinforces the company’s leading position in the country with over 50 percent of market share.