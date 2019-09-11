Wind energy in Uruguay: Enercon wind turbines for a wind farm

Glad to announce that our client ENERCON together with eab New Energy GmbH has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Dutch fund DIF Infrastructure Fund V regarding the sale of 100% of their share interest in Ladaner S.A., owner of the 50MW Cerro Grande wind farm in Uruguay.

The wind power project, comprising 22 wind turbines, has been operational since January 2018 and benefits from a 20-year power purchase agreement with UTE, Uruguay’s state-owned utility. The project will continue to be operated and maintained by ENERCON and asset management services continue to be delivered by SEG Heliotec.

FICUS CAPITAL acted as exclusive M&A sell-side advisor to ENERCON.

Closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of usual consents from project counterparties and is expected to take place in the course of 2019.

Mathias Möhrpahl who lead the transaction on behalf of Ficus Capital was recently named Sector Head of Renewable Energy at Globalscope.