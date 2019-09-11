6 Concentrated Solar Power projects with 350 MW capacity will be newly built in China this year

A group of large-scale commercial solar thermal power (CSP) plants have been developed and constructed in China since the official announcement of national first batch of 20 demonstration projects and FiT policy accordingly.

Three of the Concentrated Solar Power demos were successfully connected to the grid by the end of last year in 2018: CGN Delingha 50MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project, Shouhang Dunhuang 100MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project, and SUPCON Delingha 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project.

China is becoming a major contributor in global CSP evolution by continuously building new CSP projects.

CSP Focus predicts that the total capacity of newly-built CSP projects in China this year will be record high. Six commercial projects with total capacity of 350MW will be completed and connected to the grid by the end of 2019.

The Chart below lists the projects:

See the project details in the following wrapped up by CSP Focus:

* Luneng Haixi 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project

Luneng Haixi 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project is a crucial part of 700MW Luneng Haixi Geermu Multi-energy Complement Integration Optimization Pilot Project, which consists of 200MW PV, 400MW Wind, 50MW CSP and 50MW energy storage system.

A total number of 4,400 heliostats (138m² per) will be installed in the solar field covering an area of 610000m². The receiver tower will be 181.1 meters high, of which 147.4 meters are made up of reinforced concrete.

Earlier this September, the project has been approved by the State Grid in Qinghai Province and now ready for grid connection.

As planned, the 50MW Luneng Haixi CSP Project will be officially operational on September 20th in ten days.

At that time, Luneng Haixi project will be the first large-scale commercial solar thermal power plant which is not amongst China 1st batch of CSP demonstration projects, and the 4th CSP plant in China.

* Power China Gonghe 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project

As one of China first batch of demonstration CSP projects, the project is under great progress and supposed to be commissioned very soon and operational by the end of 2019.

With the total investment of RMB 1.222 billion, and 6 hours’ molten salt thermal electricity storage, the project expects an annual electricity generation of around 156.92GWh after completion.

Thanks to the strong support and commitment from the owner Power China, and the experience and expertise of SUPCON solar (Solar Field EPC Contractor), the project is able to be developed and constructed quite smoothly.

Predictably, it would be China fourth CSP demonstration project.

* Lanzhou Dacheng Dunhuang 50MW Molten Salt Fresnel Project

Amongst China first batch of demonstration CSP projects, the project was officially started in 2017 in Dunhuang CSP Industrial Park.

The project takes innovative Fresnel CSP technology which is owned by the developer Lanzhou Dacheng Company, and molten salt will act as the role of both heat transfer and storage fluid.

On June 22, 2018, the project financing and EPC contract were formally signed. The project financing party was identified as China National Electric Construction Leasing Co., Ltd. And HydroChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation (subordinate to Power Construction Corporation of China) was identified as the project EPC party.

It is expected that a new molten salt Fresnel CSP station will be built up in West China by the end of this year.

* CSNP Royal Tech Urat 100MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project

The project is the largest parabolic trough plant amongst China 1st batch of CSP demonstration projects, and the only remaining demo located in Inner Mongolia province.

With the total investment of around RMB 2.9 billion, the 100MW parabolic trough CSP project is equipped with 375 PT loops and 10 hours’ molten salt thermal energy storage system. The annual electricity generation is expected to be 350GWh.

Following the first CGN Delingha 50MW parabolic trough CSP project which was connected to the grid in October 2018, CSNP Royal Tech Urat 100MW CSP Project is now developed smoothly, and expected to be completed by the end of this year, when it will be the second parabolic trough CSP demonstration project, and also the first 100MW large-scale parabolic trough CSP plant in China.

The major shareholder and EPC contractor of the project is China Shipbuilding New Power Co., Ltd (shorted as CSNP), a state owned enterprise with strong commitment in CSP. The project co-investors are China Nuclear (Nanjing) Energy Development Co., Ltd and Royal Tech CSP Limited.

* CPECC Hami 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project

Enlisted in China CSP demonstration projects, the project has been progressed well and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The project is developed by state-owned company China Power Engineering Consulting Group Corporation (CPECC) and the EPC contract was awarded to its subsidiary Northwest Electric Power Design Institute Company (NWEPDI).

As the only CSP pilot project in China Xinjiang Province, CPECC Hami CSP project is located in the highest latitude – 43°North.

With the total investment of RMB 1,580 million, the CPECC Hami project is equipped with 13 hours’ molten salt solar thermal storage system.

* Yumen Xinneng 50MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Project

Selected as one of China 1st batch of CSP demonstration projects in September 2016, the project has been under continuous development and construction since the break-ground on June 8th, 2017.

It is expected that No.1-3 Modules will be completed and connected to the grid at the end of 2019.

It is the only pilot project taking innovative beam down CSP tower technology and also will be the first large-scale commercial CSP project in the world taking beam-down CSP tower route.

With total investment of RMB 1.79 billion, the project is made of 15 mirror field Modules, and each module consists of 17MWth solar filed and one beam-down tower, totaling 50MWe. One 9-hour molten salt thermal storage system & steam turbine set are also equipped in the project.