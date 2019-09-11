ENERCON Training Center Lichtenau officially open

On Saturday (7 September), the new ENERCON customer Training Center building was officially opened in Lichtenau (North Rhine-Westphalia). An open day was held to mark the occasion. The training facility is the go-to place for customer training courses on operating ENERCON wind energy converters and their technology, safety, maintenance and servicing. ‘The new customer Training Center is another important element of our global training concept’, says Volker Kendziorra, Managing Director of ENERCON Service Deutschland GmbH. ‘In Lichtenau, as well as offering standardised training courses from our catalogue, we also give every customer the chance to put together their own training courses so that they can carry out work on ENERCON wind energy converters in the best and safest way possible.’

The newly constructed building on the industrial estate contains training rooms, offices, a canteen and a shop open to the public. The hall where practical training units are completed is the heart of the Training Center. These include occupational health and safety, WEC operation and maintenance and service training courses. The hall features abseiling and service hoist platforms and an original nacelle from an ENERCON E-115 WEC that can be used to train participants in maintenance work. This training hall is the largest covered facility of its kind. ENERCON’s cooperation partner SHE Solution Bergmann GmbH & Co. KG also gives GWO and DGUV training courses here (training carried out in accordance with the standards of the Global Wind Organisation and German Statutory Accident Insurance leading bodies). The Lichtenau site is the first to have been certified by the GWO under the certificate of a cooperation partner.

Outside, there is a fi re protection container for fire drills and an original ENERCON E-126 EP3 machine house on a tower at a total height of almost 17 metres. Training courses on working at height are provided in this area.

ENERCON customers from Germany and further afield can already browse our training catalogue, which can also be accessed via the ENERCON home page. Currently training courses are planned for 20 weeks in a year, on which 20 customers will be trained over 4 days.

At the open day, interested parties were able to view the Training Center and all of its facilities, watch rescue exercises and visit information desks to learn more about ENERCON and onshore wind energy. Younger visitors had the chance to get hands-on and make their own paper wind energy converter at an arts and crafts station.