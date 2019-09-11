Evwind, News Menu, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

Global Gender Survey of the Wind Energy Industry

Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) announced today the launch of The Global Gender Survey of the Wind Industry which will provide new insights on the roles and representation of women in the wind sector. This survey is being conducted between the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, which is co-organized by GWEC and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition. The survey follows IRENA’s flagship report “Renewable Energy: A Gender Perspective” in January 2019, which found that 32 per cent of the renewable energy workforce comprised women. The work being undertaken by GWEC and its partners will shed light on the share of women in the wind industry, and how sector-specific imbalances might compare to the broader renewable energy sector.  GWEC is a proud leader of the sector-wide effort to advance gender equality in the energy transition. In line with SDG 5 and SDG 7, the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program supports stakeholders in the wind industry in increasing gender equality and women’s access to clean energy, as a means of creating a more just, innovative and prosperous society. 
Survey Objectives
New benchmark assessment of women’s participation in the energy transition
Data collected will illuminate women’s presence across the full value chain of the wind sector
Data will highlight participation in technical vs. non-technical roles, access to gender-inclusive policies and perceptions of gender bias
Data will help policymakers and corporate leaders to make informed decisions about increasing diversity and inclusion in the wind sector
Participate Now!
About Women in Wind Global Leadership Program
Women in Wind Global Leadership Program was launched in April 2019 by GWEC and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition. Its objective is to advance the role of women as agents of change in society and the energy transition, and to promote best practices within the wind industry. The program is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, support their pathway to senior leadership positions and foster a global network of mentorship, knowledge-sharing and empowerment. Read more on our Women in Wind blog
Learn more about Women in Wind