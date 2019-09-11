Global Gender Survey of the Wind Energy Industry

Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) announced today the launch of The Global Gender Survey of the Wind Industry which will provide new insights on the roles and representation of women in the wind sector. This survey is being conducted between the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, which is co-organized by GWEC and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition. The survey follows IRENA’s flagship report “Renewable Energy: A Gender Perspective” in January 2019, which found that 32 per cent of the renewable energy workforce comprised women. The work being undertaken by GWEC and its partners will shed light on the share of women in the wind industry, and how sector-specific imbalances might compare to the broader renewable energy sector. GWEC is a proud leader of the sector-wide effort to advance gender equality in the energy transition. In line with SDG 5 and SDG 7, the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program supports stakeholders in the wind industry in increasing gender equality and women’s access to clean energy, as a means of creating a more just, innovative and prosperous society.