Global Gender Survey of the Wind Energy Industry

|
Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) announced today the launch of The Global Gender Survey of the Wind Industry
which will provide new insights on the roles and representation of
women in the wind sector. This survey is being conducted between the
International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Women in Wind
Global Leadership Program, which is co-organized by GWEC and the Global
Women’s Network for the Energy Transition.
The survey follows IRENA’s flagship report “Renewable
Energy: A Gender Perspective” in January 2019, which found that 32 per
cent of the renewable energy workforce comprised women. The work being
undertaken by GWEC and its partners will shed light on the share of
women in the wind industry, and how sector-specific imbalances might
compare to the broader renewable energy sector.
GWEC
is a proud leader of the sector-wide effort to advance gender equality
in the energy transition. In line with SDG 5 and SDG 7, the Women in
Wind Global Leadership Program supports stakeholders in the wind
industry in increasing gender equality and women’s access to clean
energy, as a means of creating a more just, innovative and prosperous
society.