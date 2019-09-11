Wind power in Aragon: GES will build five wind farms in Zaragoza

With 25 years of experience in the design and construction of wind farm and instalation of wind turbines, GES is a benchmark in the wind energy sector, with more than 14 GW built worldwide. In Spain, GES has built more than 7 GW, installed 13 GW and maintains 1.5 GW.

GES, an integral supplier of engineering, construction and maintenance for renewable energies (wind power, solar and hydroelectric) will build five wind farms in Aragon. Upon completion, the parks will have an installed capacity of 231 MW. The works are expected to finish in the second quarter of 2020.

The project is divided into two phases: Valdejalón Este which includes the El Cabezo (49MW) and Portillo II Phase I (45.6MW) and Phase II (38MW) and Valdejalón Oeste parks composed of Virgen de Rodanas I (49.4MW) and Virgen de Rodanas II 49,4MW.

The Valdejalón park complex is 100% owned by the Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infraestructure Partners P / S (CIP) through its Copenhagen Infrastructure III K / S (CI-III) fund. CIP is a fund management company specializing in energy infrastructures, such as offshore wind, onshore wind, photovoltaic, biomass and the use of waste, transmission and distribution of energy and other energy assets such as reserve capacity and storage.