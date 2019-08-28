Enel Green Power starts construction of a new Wind Farm in Zaragoza

The 39 MW Campoliva II wind farm is expected to start operations at the end of 2019 and will be able to generate over 119 GWh a year once fully operational.

Enel Green Power has started construction of Campoliva II, a new 39 MW wind farm in the municipality of Villamayor de Gállego, in Zaragoza.

The new wind energy plant will involve an investment of 39 million euro and is expected to be fully operational at the end of 2019.

The new wind farm is expected to generate 119 GWh per year once fully operational, avoiding the emission of over 79,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year. The facility will be comprised of 15 wind turbines with a capacity of 2.6 MW each.

Campoliva II adds to other 10 wind farms that we are currently building in Aragon and are part of the 540 MW that EGP was awarded in the renewable energy capacity auction held by the Spanish Government in May 2017. These facilities, all scheduled to start operations by the end of 2019, are Muniesa, Farlán, San Pedro de Alacón, Allueva, Sierra Pelarda and Sierra Costera I located in the province of Teruel, Campoliva I, El Campo, Santo Domingo de Luna, Loma Gorda and Campoliva II in the province of Zaragoza.

The overall investment for the construction of these wind farms, which together will be able to produce around 1,200 GWh a year avoiding the annual emission of over 796,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, amounts to around 373 million euros.

EGP is using innovative tools and techniques to build these wind farms, such as drones for topographic surveying, smart tracking of turbine components, advanced digital platforms and software solutions for monitoring and remote support for activities and the commissioning of the facilities. These tools and solutions will facilitate the rapid gathering of accurate and reliable data on the construction activities, enhancing overall building quality and communications between on- and off-site teams.

Construction of these projects is based on Enel Green Power’s “Sustainable Worksite” model, including the installation of solar photovoltaic solar panels at each building site to cover part of their energy requirements. Water-saving measures will include the installation of water tanks and rainwater collection systems. After the completion of the construction, both the photovoltaic panels and the water-saving equipment will be donated to the towns where the projects are located for public usage.

In Extremadura and Murcia EGP has also begun construction of 339 MW of solar capacity awarded following the government’s third auction held in July 2017.

The construction of the wind (540 MW) and solar (339 MW) capacity awarded in the two latest auctions will require over 800 million euros of investments through to 2020. This 879 MW will represent an increase of 52.4% in EGPE’s current renewable energy capacity.