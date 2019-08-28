Siemens Gamesa reinforces its partnership with MidAmerican with 95 MW Southern Hills Expansion project in the U.S.

Siemens Gamesa has been selected by MidAmerican Energy Company for the Southern Hills Expansion wind power project, which will feature 21 SG 4.5-145 wind turbines, operating at 4.8 MW, and will be located in Iowa. This project also features the company’s premier service and maintenance agreement for three and a half years.

This turbine model, a benchmark solution for sites with medium winds, has been designed to offer a flexible rating ranging from 4.2 to 4.8 MW, increasing its adaptability to be configured for optimal performance in each individual project, achieving maximum returns.

“We are once again proud to have been awarded a project by MidAmerican Energy Company, strengthening our long-standing relationship with them,” stated José Antonio Miranda, CEO of Onshore Americas at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “We have had great success with the SG 4.5-145 wind turbine, with over 1.4 GW sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and are excited to continue growing that number.”

Siemens Gamesa has installed over 10,000 wind turbines in the U.S. totalling about 20 GW of installed capacity. In Iowa, Siemens Gamesa has installed nearly 1,400 wind turbines for a total of almost 3.5 GW. Of that, 1,164 units for a total capacity of nearly 3 GW are with MidAmerican Energy Company, highlighting the strong collaboration of both companies.