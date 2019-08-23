China Develops 10 MW Permanent Magnet wind turbines for offshore wind power

China developed 10MW direct drive permanent magnet generator for offshore wind turbines completed acceptance test and is ready for shipment.

The new generator is by far the largest of its kind in the country in terms of rotor diameter and unit capacity, according to its developer, Dongfang Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Based on the working conditions in Chinese waters, permanent magnet direct drive and full power conversion technologies were used to achieve active typhoon-resistant performance.



The successful delivery of the generator indicates the R&D and manufacturing capabilities of high-power offshore wind turbines. The generator will be installed at a wind farm in Xinghua Bay, east China’s Fujian Province.