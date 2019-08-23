Wrapping up #AmericanWindWeek 2019

That’s a wrap! The third annual #AmericanWindWeek is in the books, and it was another smashing success! From Minnesota to Texas and Washington to Rhode Island, communities celebrated the ways wind powers opportunity.

Some big takeaways:

There were 41 #AmericanWindWeek events across 21 states.

Over 175 federal, state and local elected officials participated in #AmericanWindWeek by attending a wind week event, highlighting wind’s benefits on social media, or issuing a wind week proclamation.

Social media: Over 64 million social media impressions, a 21% increase from last year.

Proclamations: 96 total proclamations (18 states, 78 cities) were issued, a 220% increase from last year.

Here’s a look at where #AmericanWindWeek events were happening and what they looked like!

Iowa State Fair

#AmericanWindWeek was front and center at the Iowa State Fair, where there was a 185-foot-long wind turbine blade. Thousands of fair goers signed it, including a handful of 2020 presidential candidates. Gov. Inslee, Former Gov. Weld, Mayor DeBlasio, Mayor Buttigieg, Sen. Bennett and Fmr. Rep. Sestak all signed the blade and posed for social media pictures.

Fox News also picked up the story, recording a segment showcasing the signed wind turbine blade and mentioning the 2020 candidates signing it. Fox also mentioned it was #AmericanWindWeek and the 2020 candidates were presenting themselves “to potential caucus goers as advocates of alternative energy.”

You can find the segment on our #AmericanWindWeek news page.

Elected officials recognize wind power

Over 175 federal, state and local officials participated in #AmericanWindWeek by attending wind week events, sharing wind-related posts on social media or issuing wind week proclamations.

Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Angus King (I-ME) kicked off #AmericanWindWeek by introducing bipartisan legislation to incentivize wind energy jobs and workforce development. “The Wind Workforce Modernization and Training Act would promote training opportunities for students, community colleges, and technical schools… and create career pathways for veterans to more easily enter the wind workforce through the creation of a veterans-focused jobs program.”

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham participated in an event at ACE Leadership High School to speak to teenagers interested in wind energy in New Mexico. She told them how New Mexicans can be at the forefront of building America’s clean energy future and highlighted the lucrative career opportunities powered by wind energy. And as as a tower climb veteran, the Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys presented the governor with an “Honorary Tower Climbing Grease Monkey.”

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), who’s a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, visited the LM Wind Power Plant in Little Rock, AR. The factory employs over 500 people and produces blades for wind turbines utilized in Midwest and Southwest wind farms.

Before the beginning of #AmericanWindWeek, governors and mayors across the country issued proclamations, declaring August 11th – 17th “American Wind Week.” This year, there was a total of 96 proclamations.

Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) was one of those governors. On Monday of #AmericanWindWeek, she signed the Iowa State Fair wind turbine blade and a proclamation declaring “American Wind Week” in Iowa. After she signed both, she said, “I certainly understand the importance that renewable energy has not only for Iowans, but for our economy.”

Wind powers everyday life

Some of the world’s largest companies are increasingly choosing to power their factories, stores and data centers using wind, and they shared their support for wind during #AmericanWindWeek as well. Walmart and Cargill participated in a wind week event along with Geronimo Energy in South Dakota, and engine manufacturer Cummins participated in an Indiana event. Corporate buyers took to social media to share their wind support as well.

Block Island Wind Farm Tour

On Friday of #AmericanWindWeek, state and local officials, along with federal congressional staff and supply chain companies, attended a boat tour of America’s first offshore wind farm at Block Island, RI. American offshore wind could create a $70 billion business opportunity.

Thanks again to everyone who helped make #AmericanWindWeek a blast this year, and we appreciate everyone’s dedication in communicating and advocating for wind energy. We would also like to thank our member companies for their assistance in coordinating the 41 events across the country:

Crocker Wind Farm Ribbon Cutting (SD), Energy Day at Carbon County (WY), Wind Energy Education Day at Cuyahoga County Fair (OH), WINDPOWER 2021 Announcement (IN), Midway Wind Farm Tour (TX), Wind Day at Iowa State Fair (IA), AWW Celebration at Foxtail Wind Project (ND), Community Event at Wild Horse Wind Facility’s Renewable Energy Center (WA), LM Wind Manufacturing Facility Tour (AR), Kids and Cranes at Ida Grove II (IA), Blattner Energy Employee Appreciation Celebration (MN), Pipestone County Wind Project Employee Appreciation Lunch (MN), 2019 Veterans Advanced Energy Summit (IL), Wind Farm Tour at Kingfisher Wind (OK), AWW School Supplies Drive at Clear Creek Wind Farm (MO), Landowner Appreciation Event at Blazing Star Wind Farm (MN), School Supplies Drive at Elbow Creek Wind Farm (Repower) (TX), Grady Wind Dedication Ceremony (NM), Wind Tech Appreciation Day (IN), Landowner Appreciation Lunch (TX), Quilt Block Wind Farm (WI), Time for Turbines (NJ), Rattlesnake/Wheat Field Wind Farm Tour (OR), Rope Access Demonstration with KONG USA and GEV Wind Power on the Mount Hope Bridge (RI), El Cabo Wind Farm Tour for Rep. Haaland (NM), Wind Tech Appreciation Day (OR), Wind Tech Appreciation Day (KS), Meridian Way’s Meet and Greet (KS), Landowner BBQ Dinner (OK), Wind Tech Appreciation Day (IL), The Fowler Wind Fair (IN)Wind Tech Appreciation Day (TX), Drone Camp for Kids! (ND), Commissioner Ryan Silvey throwing first pitch (IA), Spring Canyon Wind Farm Tour (CO), Gov. Grisham Proclamation Signing (NM), Cimarron Wind Farm Tour for Rep. Marshall (KS), Block Island Wind Farm (RI), Stony Creek Wind Farm Tour (PA)

See you during #AmericanWindWeek 2020!

Hunter Hollander