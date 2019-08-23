Horns Reef 3 Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated in Hvide Sande

Executives from Vattenfall and MHI Vestas joined HRH Crown Prince of Denmark and Danish Prime Minister today to open the country’s largest offshore wind farm.

Horns Reef 3, Denmark’s latest renewable energy achievement, was inaugurated today at a VIP ceremony with HRH Crown Prince of Denmark officially opening the wind farm, along with Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, and Minister of Climate, Energy, and Utilities, Dan Jørgensen.

The 407 MW offshore wind project, now Denmark’s largest wind farm, is located 25-40km off the west coast of Jutland and will provide enough clean energy to power 425,000 Danish homes.

With global headquarters in nearby Aarhus, MHI Vestas was proud to contribute its industry-leading V164 turbines to the project, building and installing 49 8.3 MW turbines throughout 2018.

“It’s an exceptional privilege to be part of Horns Reef 3 – Denmark’s latest achievement in offshore wind,” said MHI Vestas CEO, Philippe Kavafyan. “The entire offshore wind journey is on full display right here in Denmark, with today’s 8.3 MW machines reliably producing 40 times more wind power than the first pioneering turbines from the early 90’s.”

With Horns Reef 3 now online, MHI Vestas has five offshore wind farms and 143 turbines operating in Denmark, producing a combined 609 MW of wind power.

Horns Reef 3

• Developer: Vattenfall

• Turbines: 49 x V164-8.3 MW turbines from MHI Vestas

• Blade tip height: 187 metres

• Foundation: Monopile

• Project Capacity: 407 MW

• Location: Danish west coast

• Distance from Shore: 25-40 km

• Sea Depth: 10-21 metres

• # of homes powered annually: 425,000

• Noteworthy fact: Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm