Argentina Wind Power 2019

Only two weeks to go until the second edition of Argentina Wind Power! The largest event of its kind in the region will take place on the 4-5 September 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Argentina Wind Energy Chamber (CEA-Cámara Eólica Argentina) and Grupo La Nación.



This year’s Argentina Wind Power will gather senior government authorities, key manufacturers, power producers and developers, and top investors in the market. The event programme consists of a wide range of activities, including high-level conference, exhibition, technical sessions and networking opportunities, reflecting the rapid growth of the wind energy industry in Argentina.