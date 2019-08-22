Argentina Wind Power 2019

|Only two weeks to go until the second edition of Argentina Wind Power!
The largest event of its kind in the region will take place on the 4-5
September 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, organised by the Global Wind
Energy Council (GWEC), Argentina Wind Energy Chamber (CEA-Cámara Eólica Argentina) and Grupo La Nación.
This year’s Argentina Wind Power will gather senior government authorities, key manufacturers, power producers and developers, and top investors in the market. The event programme consists of a wide range of activities, including high-level conference, exhibition, technical sessions and networking opportunities, reflecting the rapid growth of the wind energy industry in Argentina.
|Meet our speakers!
|
Søren Vøhtz
Ambassador of Denmark in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay Sebastián Kind
Undersecretary, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Energy Argentina
|
Marcos Browne
Gas and Energy Executive Vice Presidency, YPF Cecilia Giralt
Legal Director of Contracts and Markets for Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy Argentina
|
Marco Lavagna
National Deputy for the city of Buenos Aires Emilio Jose Apud
Former Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Energy Argentina
Director, YPF
|
Other confirmed speakers:
Miguel Jara – Mayor of Pomona
Hernan Bertellys – Mayor of Azul
Martin Duhart – Principal Investment Officer, IDB Invest (Infrastructure Division)
Gabriel Bereziuk – Investment Consultant, Argentina Investment & Trade Promotion Agency
Santiago Blanco – Energy Director Spain, Portugal and Latin América Area Manager, DNV – GL
Federico Bianchi – Sale Manager, Nordex Acciona Windpower
Andrés Gismondi – Country Manager & Sales Director LATAM South Cone, Vestas
Mehdi Hadbi – Sales & Marketing Director Mexico & Latin America Region, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Nikolaus Kraus – Head of Sales, Latin America, Enercon
Regina Ranieri – Business Development Manager, UL Renewables Argentina
Gaston Fenes – Director of Content, Energía Estratégica
And many more to be announced!
|Register Now!
|Argentina Wind Power 2019 is the place to be for key wind energy players to meet and take Argentina’s wind market to the next level!