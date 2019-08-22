IEA Announces Wind energy Project in Illinois

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced a new wind energy project award.

The award is for construction of the Sugar Creek Wind Farm, a 202 megawatt project located in Logan County in central Illinois. Plans call for 57 Vestas V110 and V150 wind turbines.

Work on the Sugar Creek project is scheduled to begin in August with full operation by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The scope of IEA’s work on Sugar Creek includes wind turbine installation, public road upgrades and maintenance, turbine access roads, MV collection system installation and the construction of a high-voltage project substation connecting the project to the electrical grid.

“The Sugar Creek project is another important example of the strong demand for wind power that we are addressing in 2019,” said JP Roehm, IEA’s Chief Executive Officer.

The U.S. wind power industry increased its overall capacity by 8 percent in 2018 to 96,433 megawatts. That more than doubled the capacity level at the start of this decade and is enough to power more than 30 million homes, according to the American Wind Energy Association. A 2019 McKinsey & Company forecast called for continued growth in renewable energy investments, including wind, for several years: The share of renewables in global power generation could grow from around 25% today to 50% by 2035 and 75% by 2050.

IEA is a leading builder of wind energy projects in the U.S. The Company has assembled more than 7,200 wind turbines across North America.