Wind energy investment in Mexico: Vestas wind turbines for a wind farm in Tamaulipas

The governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca opens Phase III of the Tres Mesas Wind Farm. Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca and the CEO of Engiegroup for the Latin American region, Frank Demaille inaugurated on Wednesday the third stage of the Tres Mesas wind farm in the municipality of Llera de Canales.

This third stage consists of 15 Vestas V136 wind turbines which will contribute 50 megawatts to the wind power grid operated by the Federal Electricity Commission, which are clean of CO2 emissions. Engie, of French capital, plans to invest one billion dollars for the other 7 projects to be carried out in the coming years. Only the third stage of Three Tables had an investment of 80 million dollars, 6 gender 400 jobs directly.

In a fourth stage at Tres Mesas, Engie plans to invest 134 million dollars more to generate an additional 100 megawatts, which will be ready to operate in 2020.