The Global Wind Energy Council welcomes ENERCON as a board level member

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is pleased to welcome ENERCON as its latest board level member. ENERCON has been one of the technology leaders in the wind power sector for more than 30 years, supplying over 50.398 GW of wind energy globally as of 2018.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “We are delighted to welcome one of the leading players in the wind industry to our membership and board. ENERCON is already present in 45 countries worldwide, and we look forward to working with them to drive the global energy transition. Their wealth of expertise and innovative technologies will support GWEC’s activities in building up new emerging markets for wind energy across the world”.

Hans-Dieter Kettwig, Managing Director of ENERCON said: “ENERCON has been setting benchmarks in onshore wind energy technology and innovation for more than 30 years. With more than 50 GW installed worldwide, we continue to grow beyond established markets while maintaining quality leadership. With its network and variety of activities, GWEC is an ideal partner on the path to achieving a truly global footprint”

In GWEC’s latest market intelligence report, ENERCON was ranked as the fifth largest wind turbine supplier globally with 5.5% of market share. The full report is exclusively available for GWEC members and is available in the Market Intelligence Members Area on the GWEC website. The final report includes more than 30 tables and figures charting the evolution of global wind power markets on the supply side.