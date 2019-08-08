Nicaragua announces wind energy investment

A total of 100 million dollars will invest in Nicaragua the Amayo business consortium in the execution of the third phase of a wind power project in the department of Rivas with the capacity to generate 37.8 megawatts of energy.

Sources linked to the company confirmed that the wind farm will have an investment of 100 million dollars and will be developed by the Consortium of Inkia Energy of the United States and Centrans of Guatemala.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy issued a favorable opinion so that the company will have the provisional license and execute the third phase of the wind turbines project in accordance with the provisions of Nicaraguan laws.

The entity also agreed to grant the provisional license to this wind energy company for a period of eleven months to perform technical and economic feasibility studies and other related studies, to determine the feasibility of the “Amayo Wind Project (Phase III)”, with a capacity of 3 7.8 MW.

The Amayo Wind Consortium will present the results of the Impact Study to the National Transmission Network and Dispachability Analysis, conducted in coordination with the National Cargo Dispatch Center (CNDC) and duly accepted by the CNDC, to demonstrate that the Project generation does not cause disturbances in the operation of the National Interconnected System (SIN).