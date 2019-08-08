Wind energy in Spain: Nordex wind turbines for a wind farm

Nordex notched up another success in Spain: the Alfanar Group has commissioned the manufacturer to supply and install 22 wind turbines for two wind farms with a total of 67.2 MW. Both orders also include full service for a period of 20 years.

The two wind farms are to be built in the province of Albacete in Castilla-La Mancha, approx. 300 kilometres to the south-east of Madrid. The “Barrax” wind farm will include ten AW140/3000 and three AW132/3300 wind turbines. For the “Chinchilla” wind farm, Nordex will provide eight AW140/3000 machines and one AW132/3300 turbine. The wind turbines will be installed on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 metres, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2020.

“We are delighted that the Alfanar Group has chosen our technology,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “Alfanar is very experienced in the wind industry and we are proud of the cooperation.”

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.