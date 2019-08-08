HRH the Crown Prince of Denmark inaugurates Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm

On 22 August, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Denmark will inaugurate Vattenfall’s next and largest offshore wind farm, Horns Rev 3, in the North Sea.



Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm is ready to supply fossil-free electricity corresponding to an annual electricity consumption of approx. 425,000 Danish households.



The wind farm will be officially inaugurated with a reception on 22 August at the port of Hvide Sande, which, from 2024, will constitute the base for maintenance and operation of the 49 wind turbines.



“The opening of Horns Rev 3 is proof of our commitment to enabling a fossil-free living within one generation. We look forward to and are proud that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will attend and start up the wind farm,” says Magnus Hall, CEO of Vattenfall.



The Crown Prince, who will start up the farm together with pupils from a local school, will, after the official event, look at a service vessel in the port and visit Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm by helicopter.



The press will have the opportunity to cover the reception, the inauguration ceremony and the visit to the service vessel. There will be cordoned-off press areas at the ceremony and visit to the service vessel. Additionally, pictures from the visit to the offshore wind farm will subsequently be made available to the press.



Interviews with CEO Magnus Hall and others from Vattenfall must be booked in advance and will take place between 11 am and 12 noon.



Attendance requires registration of name, occupation and media no later than Monday 19 August at 12 noon to esbenbaltzer.nielsen@vattenfall.com



Depending on weather conditions, there will be a press tour on the morning of 22 August by boat to Horns Rev 3. There are a limited number of seats. Participation is conditional upon accreditation after registration on 19 August.



Time & place

Thursday 22 August 2019, 12 noon to 2 pm

Port of Hvide Sande, Otto Pedersvej 9, 6960 Hvide Sande

Programme for the day



12 noon-1 pm Reception for invited guests

1 pm Welcome and speeches

Magnus Hall, CEO, Vattenfall

Lars Nordström, Chairman of the Board, Vattenfall

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister

Dan Jørgensen, Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities

1.30 pm The Crown Prince inaugurates Horns Rev 3

1.45 pm The Crown Prince and entourage visit service vessel.



Separate press programme will be distributed before the inauguration.



Horns Rev 3 will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and increase Danish electricity generation from wind by around 12 per cent.

With a capacity of 407 MW, Horns Rev 3 will cover the annual electricity consumption of approx. 425,000 Danish households.

The total height of the 49 8.3 MW wind turbines is 187 metres, and each turbine weighs close to 1,500 tonnes, including the foundation.

The Horns Rev 3 wind farm is located in the North Sea 25-40 kilometres off the Danish West Coast.

