Vestas secures 44 MW wind power order for V120-2.2 MW wind turbines

Leveraging its high tower solution to increase annual wind energy production, Vestas has secured a 44 MW order for 20 V120-2.2 MW wind turbines for an undisclosed wind farm in China.

With hub heights of 152m, the project matches the hub height record in the Chinese market that was set by Vestas in the beginning of the year with another tall tower solution for V120-2.2 MW turbines. The customised tower solution increases the project’s annual energy production by unlocking new wind resources at higher and more consistent wind speeds, underlining Vestas’ competitiveness in China’s low-wind areas.

The order includes a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, as well as VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution. Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019.