Siemens Gamesa reaches 1 GW sold of the wind turbines SG 4.5-145

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has been awarded another order by EDF Renewables to supply 30 SG 4.5-145 and 36 SG 2.7-129 wind turbines for the 232 MW Milligan wind project, located in Milligan County, Nebraska, USA. This project marks 1 GW of SG 4.5-145 wind turbines sold world-wide and reinforces Siemens Gamesa’s solid position in one of the largest wind power markets in the world.

The contract also includes a service and maintenance agreement for Siemens Gamesa’s premium maintenance program, offering the best in scale and flexibility to maximize energy asset returns. Project completion is expected for the end of 2020.

“EDF Renewables is a very strong partner for us and we are glad to be working with them on a number of projects like Milligan and the recently announced Coyote and Oso Grande wind projects,” said José Antonio Miranda, CEO of Onshore Americas at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “This order again evidences our customer’s confidence in Siemens Gamesa and our leading technology.”

“The Milligan project marks the third order for EDF Renewables North America to deploy the SG 4.5-145 in 2020,” said Art Del Rio, Vice President of Wind Technology Strategy at EDF Renewables North America. “The strength of the deeply established partnership between Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and EDF Renewables continues to grow with the execution of another turbine supply agreement for LCoE leading technology.”

The SG 4.5-145 offers a flexible power rating from 4.2 MW to 4.8 MW depending on site conditions and has a rotor diameter of 145 meters. It is optimized for medium wind onshore locations to maximize energy production with low noise emission levels.

Siemens Gamesa has installed over 10,000 wind turbines in the U.S. totalling nearly 20 GW of installed capacity, and has a strong U.S. footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.