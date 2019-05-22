China to establish offshore wind farm

China will establish an offshore wind power project with an investment of about USD23.5 billion in waters off eastern Jiangsu Province.

On Sunday, the Jiangsu government and China Huaneng Group have signed an agreement on the project with a planned installed capacity of over 10 million kilowatts.

Under the agreement, the two sides will also cooperate to set up an industrial base on the development, manufacturing, construction, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Chairman of Huaneng said: “The project reflected China’s strengthened efforts to build a system of clean, safe and high-efficient energy.”