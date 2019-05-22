China’s Ming Yang Smart Energy has won a contract to provide wind turbines for the 300 MW Zhuhai Jinwan offshore wind farm

Under the terms of the contract, Ming Yang will manufacture and deliver 55 MySE5.5MW wind turbines for the wind power project.

The wind turbines will be installed in an area covering about 44.5km2 located in the southern part of Sanzao Island, Zhuhai City, in water depths ranging from 11 to 21 metres.

The Zhuhai Jinwan offshore wind farm is being developed by Guangdong Yudean Zhuhai Offshore Wind Power Co, a subsidiary of Guangdong Wind Power Co., Ltd.

The wind energy project entered onshore construction in December 2018. The wind farm is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.