The Spanish wind energy sector plans to double by 2030 the more than 22,500 current employees

The Spanish wind power sector estimates that in 2030 the current employment figure will be doubled, amounting to more than 22,500 professionals, so “we must take advantage of this opportunity for growth” of this industry, said the CEO of the Spanish Wind Energy Association ( AEE), Juan Virgilio Márquez.

In the ‘Windtalent’ day organized by the association, Márquez highlighted the current “historical” moment of wind power as the second technology of the electric mix and that, shortly, it will be the first source in Spain.

The manager of AEE indicated that the Spanish wind industry has 100% of the value chain, but in the next decade companies in the sector will need to incorporate new professionals “who will add value to the change”.

In the last two years, the employment of the wind sector has increased by 9% due to the fact that the companies have hired professionals to face the installation of the power awarded in the auctions of 2016 and 2017, as well as the strong development of this technology in the international markets, which is an opportunity for Spanish companies, said in a statement AEE.

Márquez considered the need to talk about the integral value chain “of talent management in the wind sector”, as well as to reflect on “the future needs of wind companies to attract talent”.