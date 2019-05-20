Vestas secures 249 MW wind energy order from EDF Renewables

Vestas has received an order for 249 MW of V120-2.2 MW wind turbines from EDF Renewables for the 273 MW Las Majadas wind farm in Texas. The full project size includes previously purchased 2 MW Vestas PTC components.

“The execution of the Las Majadas Turbine Supply Agreement is a reflection of the continued growth of the long-standing partnership between Vestas and EDF Renewables in North America. The selection of the Vestas V120-2.2 turbine provides the best possible LCoE for the project, ensuring EDF Renewables delivers a competitive project to its customers”, said Art Del Rio, Vice President of Wind Technology Strategy at EDF Renewables North America.

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio with EDF Renewables”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The V120-2.2 MW is an increasingly important part of our North American 2 MW fleet and our ability to deliver low cost wind energy from new areas”.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 5-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.