Nordex presents new wind turbines in the Delta4000 series for less complex wind power sites

Nordex will present the fourth wind turbine model in the Delta4000 series, the N155/4.5, at Windpower USA in Houston. The N155 utilizes the same proven mechanical architecture of the Delta4000 series but adds a longer glass fiber rotor and a different hub set-up to optimize performance for specific site conditions. The wind turbine has a rated capacity of 4.5 MW and a rotor diameter of 155 meters.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, remarks: “This product is a logical extension of the Nordex Group’s product strategy to leverage common components while creating optimized derivatives to achieve the lowest cost of energy for specific markets. The standard technical platform of the Delta4000 series enables us to continuously develop highly efficient solutions for a wide range of wind regimes and adapting the products to different, very particular market requirements.”

The N155/4.5 is aimed at growth markets with medium wind conditions and without strict requirements on maximum noise levels or high levels of effective turbulence intensity. This could include locations around the globe but will fit optimally in much of the United States, Latin America, South Africa, and Southeast Asia.

The turbine will be initially launched with three tower configurations including a 108m steel tower, 120m concrete tower, and 164m hybrid tower. Production of the N155/4.5 is due to start in late 2020.

