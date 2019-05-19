Enel Green Power’s New Missouri Wind Farm to Supply Renewable Energy to AECI

Associated Electric Cooperative Inc. will purchase the entire output of Enel Green Power’s 236.5 MW White Cloud wind energy project, currently in development in Nodaway County, Missouri.

Enel Green Power North America, Inc., the Enel Group’s US-based renewable company, today announced that it has signed a power purchase agreement between its subsidiary White Cloud Wind Project, LLC and Associated Electric Cooperative Inc. (AECI), a power utility based in Springfield, Missouri. In line with the agreement, AECI will purchase the entire output generated by the 236.5 MW White Cloud wind project, currently in development in Nodaway County, Missouri.

“Utilities across the country are increasingly turning to Enel Green Power to help diversify their energy supply through renewables,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power North America. “Through our new, White Cloud wind project, we are expanding our presence in Missouri, providing zero-emission, locally-sourced energy to its citizens. Looking ahead, we are continuing to scout for similar deals across the US, to support our growth in this country while fueling nationwide energy demand in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable fashion.”

White Cloud is expected to begin construction in the second half of 2019, with commercial operation due by the end of 2020.

“Associated added its first of eight contract wind resources more than a decade ago and has a long history of proactively adding new resources to meet its load growth,” said David J. Tudor, Associated’s CEO and general manager. “Our strategy remains dedicated to a blended generation portfolio designed to provide reliable, affordable and responsible electricity to our members.”

The power purchase agreement is the first announced by Enel Green Power North America since its recent acquisition of Tradewind Energy, the Lenexa, Kansas-based developer of White Cloud. Enel Green Power and Tradewind have been strategic development partners since 2006, supporting EGP’s growth in the US wind market. Over the course of this partnership, EGP successfully built and began operations of around 3.9 GW of capacity developed by Tradewind.

In Missouri, Enel Green Power North America currently operates the 300 MW Rock Creek wind farm, located in Atchison County.

Enel Green Power North America, part of Enel Green Power, the Enel Group’s global business line dedicated to renewables is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces. The company operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity of around 5 GW powered by renewable hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy.

Associated Electric Cooperative Inc. is owned by and provides wholesale power to six regional and 51 local electric cooperative systems in Missouri, southeast Iowa and northeast Oklahoma that serve more than 910,000 meters. AECI’s mission is to provide an economical and reliable power supply and support services to its members, which it does with an integrated high-voltage transmission system and diverse portfolio of resources that includes more than 750 megawatts of nameplate wind energy. AECI is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.