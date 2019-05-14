Renewable energy students tour Suzlon Wind Turbine Training Center

On April 27, renewable energy students Nick Hieb, Jason Coddington, Katelyn Donnagan, Alex Reis, Domonic Lange, Katrina Keller, and John Lechner, along with facutly advisor Matt Aldeman toured the Suzlon Wind Turbine Training Center in Elgin.

The students were able to see the training center’s classroom and training equipment up close. The Suzlon Wind Turbine Training Center has several wind turbines hubs they use for training, as well as, a 2.1MW wind turbine nacelle, the first fully operational wind turbine dedicated to training in North America. The nacelle is installed on an eight-foot tall tower and supported by down-tower control and power panels. This nacelle used to be installed in a wind farm, but was moved to the Elgin site for training purposes. The training area also simulates “working-at-heights” for an on-the-job experience of working on wind turbines.