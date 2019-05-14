WINDPOWER 2019: Take charge of your professional development

Have you checked off any of your professional development goals for the year? Believe it or not, we are nearly halfway through 2019! Long days, short years, right? If you’re anything like the rest of us, you’ve probably thought about attending a conference, getting that certification or knocking out those CLE hours. There’s no better time than now. And you’re in luck – I know a place.

Next week, thousands of renewable energy professionals will gather in Houston for three days full of top-tier speakers, world-class education and cutting edge technology at WINDPOWER 2019. Smells like professional development to me!

And sure, this conference and expo provides numerous opportunities to meet new people, discover innovative products and services, connect with customers face-to-face, and finalize large-scale projects. The business development benefits at WINDPOWER speak for themselves, but there is exponential value in the diversity of the educational programing offered this year. One of the easiest ways to grow in your current role (or to prepare for the next) is to power your experience with continued learning. Think of WINDPOWER as the most efficient way to pick up important industry updates and hone your networking skills by gaining new contacts, all while participating in the larger discussion around the future of clean power.

With more than 60 sessions featuring 200+ energy experts, executives, and thought-leaders, the educational program is designed to provide timely learning opportunities for everyone. Whether you’re an analyst, wind tech, project manager, corporate communications lead, VP of business development, or asset manager, you’ll find something to help you get a little closer to your professional development goals at WINDPOWER.

Here’s an abbreviated list of the sessions by segment to give you an idea of the kinds of topics and speakers you’ll be exposed to:

For those in siting, asset management & environmental compliance:

For those in offshore wind:

For those who cross over into other renewables industries:

For those in energy law:

For those in finance & investment:

For those in O&M:

For those in business development:

For those in corporate communications:

For those in workforce development*:

*On Thursday, May 23, the educational program and exhibition has content and activities dedicated to those working on the field in wind operations. If you or someone you know is a wind technician or a veteran working in wind, please contact conference@awea.org to redeem your complimentary pass to Thursday’s activities.

There are many more topics to explore before heading to Houston. View the full agenda here.

