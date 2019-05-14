Wind power in Venezuela: Pdvsa will reactivate 14 wind turbines from the Paraguaná wind farm and Zulia wind farm continues to abandon

The state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa) reported that it will reactivate 14 wind turbines at the Paraguaná Wind Farm and that it will soon supply electricity to the Paraguaná Refining Center (CRP) and surrounding communities.

“The Paraguaná Wind Farm (PEP) began a new phase of operations aiming at the regional electric strengthening with its own workforce that has reactivated the production of 14 wind turbines, under the responsibility of Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), Paraguaná Refining Center (CRP), “Pdvsa explained in a press release.

Adolfo Quiroz, technical manager of the CRP, stressed that “it is a transcendental effort in PDVSA because we do not depend on contracts or foreign companies.” He stressed that the goal is to activate 30 wind turbines, which will have a favorable impact on the generation of electricity from wind energy.

“That goal translates into an average generation of 27 megawatts, which will strengthen the energy system in the peninsula. For this, an articulated plan is being executed between the management of the CRP, PDV Maintenance, Corpoelec, Governor of Falcón and Mayor of Los Taques, “Quiroz informed.

In Zulia, a wind farm with similar characteristics to that of Paraguaná is located, but located in La Guajira.

Last October, the former Minister for Electric Power, Luis Motta Domíguez, toured the area and said he was abandoned and lazy.

On that occasion, Motta Domínguez showed the theft of the lines that would be in charge of driving the electric power to La Guajira, and denounced that the structure was “vandalized”.

He explained that the company that executed the infrastructure faces a demand for the abandonment of the works.

The wind farm of La Guajira had the capacity to generate 25 megawatts. The project for its construction was approved by the Sub-commission of Alternative Sources of the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) in February 2011, and commissioned to the Argentine company Industrias Metalúrgicas Pescarmona (Impsa).

The first phase went into operation on April 22, 2013. This stage had 12 wind turbines that each provide 2.1 Mw, for a total of 25.2 Mw to the National Electric System (SEN).