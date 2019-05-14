Renewable Energy Demand Propels Offshore Wind Industry Forward in the United States

For the first time ever, the renewable energy sector is projected to generate more electricity than coal-fired plants in the United States. This data, published by the Energy Information Administration at the end of April, illustrates the direction of U.S. power generation toward a more sustainable resource mix with less dependence on fossil fuels. Offshore wind, an energy resource with a technical potential of nearly double the U.S. current electricity use, is a forerunner in renewables with commercial-scale projects selected for state-issued power purchase awards in 2018, including projects in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Energy.

To address the rapid growth of offshore wind, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) will host the Offshore Wind Summit on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.

Industry leaders, government officials and technology experts will convene at the Offshore Wind Summit to share opportunities for development, investment and technology application. Developers and agencies from across the region will address the need for cooperation to drive a more efficient supplier network. The world’s largest offshore wind turbine manufacturers—GE Renewable Energy, MHI-Vestas Offshore Wind, and Siemens-Gamesa Renewable Energy—will share their visions for the future of offshore wind energy in the U.S.

“ASME is driving the conversation that will build a strong, resilient U.S. technology base for offshore wind. By convening technical experts, policy makers, leading manufacturers and suppliers, we can fully seize the opportunity and ensure clean energy for generations to come,” says ASME President-elect Richard Laudenat, who will welcome Summit attendees.

The Summit provides an appropriate forum to discuss upcoming offshore wind energy projects, their status in the development process, and supply chain needs and opportunities. Attendees will gain key insights from developers, asset owners and operators, equipment manufacturers, constructors, service providers, and other supply chain stakeholders who have been successful in offshore wind. Presenters will share key design, development, and operations considerations and lessons-learned in the context of project planning and execution, risk management, and the bottom-line.