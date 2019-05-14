First wind turbines unveiled at Tasmanian wind farm

The first wind turbine at the Cattle Hill Wind Farm in Tasmania has been unveiled.

The remaining 48 wind turbines are to be installed at the site throughout the rest of the year.

Once complete, the wind farm will produce enough clean energy to power approximately 63,500 Tasmanian homes while also supporting the Tasmania-First Energy policy to be 100 per cent self-sufficient in renewables by 2022.

The Cattle Hill wind farm project is currently employing approximately 150 people on site, and up to ten permanent maintenance staff are expected to be employed on the completion of the wind farm.

Tasmanian businesses have been engaged with the project since its inception, including Hobart based Hazell Bros who are undertaking the full civil and electrical works for the project. Launceston based company Grandco are undertaking over $10 million of road upgrades in the Central Highlands region, and local manufacturer Haywards is producing 20 per cent of the wind turbine towers.