DOE selected four wind energy projects to develop next-generation wind turbines

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected four wind power projects totaling up to $8 million to develop next-generation wind turbine drivetrain technologies that will facilitate the continued growth of wind turbines for both land-based tall wind power and offshore wind farm applications.

These projects will develop more efficient, smaller, and lighter-weight generators that will lower costs and make wind power more affordable.

Each of the selected projects will receive up to $400,000 to design a wind turbine generator that can be scaled up to at least 10 megawatts to capitalize on the trend of larger, more powerful wind turbines, especially for offshore applications.

Two projects are developing “direct drive” permanent magnet generator designs that are smaller, lighter, less expensive, more reliable, more efficient, and use less rare earth content than conventional gearbox designs.

The drivetrain is the “powerhouse” of a wind turbine, containing the generator and gearbox which converts the torque—or rotation of the blades—into electricity.

Most wind turbine drivetrains currently use generators that are connected to gearboxes, which speed up the rotation from the relatively slow speed of the turbine’s blades (typically 5–15 rotations per minute for a modern machine), to the high speeds (1,000–1,800 rotations per minute) needed to generate electricity using a high-speed induction generator. Having all of those moving parts makes the gearbox one of the highest-maintenance parts of a wind turbine.

One alternative is to use a “direct drive” generator that can generate electricity at much lower speeds. Direct drive systems do not require a gearbox and therefore have fewer moving parts. However, they usually use permanent magnets, which require expensive, heavy, rare earth materials such as neodymium and dysprosium, and they typically require heavier generators than geared machines for a given turbine capacity.