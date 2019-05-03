Evwind, News Menu, OpEd, Other renewables, System Operator, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) statement on Clean Energy for America Act

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement reacting to Senator Wyden’s introduction of a technology-neutral clean electricity tax incentive in the Clean Energy for America Act:

“Senator Wyden’s Clean Energy for America Act includes an innovative technology-neutral tax credit that would move national tax policy in the right direction to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create long-term stability for businesses to make new investments in American energy production. Congress should seize this opportunity to have a thoughtful conversation about specific policies, like Senator Wyden’s bill, that can meaningfully address climate change through market-based, technology-neutral solutions while keeping costs low for consumers and growing the U.S. economy.” – Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association.