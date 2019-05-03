American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) statement on Clean Energy for America Act

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement reacting to Senator Wyden’s introduction of a technology-neutral clean electricity tax incentive in the Clean Energy for America Act:

“Senator Wyden’s Clean Energy for America Act includes an innovative technology-neutral tax credit that would move national tax policy in the right direction to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create long-term stability for businesses to make new investments in American energy production. Congress should seize this opportunity to have a thoughtful conversation about specific policies, like Senator Wyden’s bill, that can meaningfully address climate change through market-based, technology-neutral solutions while keeping costs low for consumers and growing the U.S. economy.” – Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association.