Trelleborg secures cable protection contract for WindFloat Atlantic

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), owned by the TFKable Group, awarded Trelleborg’s offshore operation the contract to design, manufacture and deliver dynamic cable protection products for the Windfloat Atlantic project. Set for installation off the coast of Portugal in 2019, Trelleborg will provide Distributed Buoyancy Modules (DBM), bend stiffeners and Uraduct® for this project.

Paul van Es, Renewables Project Manager at JDR. says: “We’re delighted to have won this project and to be working with the Trelleborg team. The harsh environment of the Atlantic is a perfect proving ground for floating offshore wind and our technology. We believe engineering innovations such as these are essential to make a success of floating offshore wind and to enable the sector to make the most of its global potential.”

Daniel Bate, Renewables Sales Manager with Trelleborg’s offshore operation based in Skelmersdale, England, says: “After supplying cable protection products for JDR’s WF1 prototype in 2011, we are very pleased to be chosen to support this significant European commercial floating wind farm project.

“With over 30 years of experience and track-record as subsea polymer engineering experts, we take pride in our engineering capabilities and approach to offshore wind cable protection systems for both floating and fixed foundations.

“The opportunity permits Trelleborg to reaffirm its commitment to contributing to the growth of the renewable energy industry and securing this contract is a significant achievement, which follows on from previous contract wins in this growing sector.”

In floating production environments, subsea electrical power cables are used to inter-connect floating structures on offshore wind farms and run between the substation (electrical hub of the wind farm) and the shore. Trelleborg’s high performance DBMs and bend limitation products are designed to secure, guide and protect these power cables from excessive movement and bending that cause fatigue damage.

WindFloat Atlantic, developed by WindPlus, has a total capacity of 25MW in a 100 meters depth area on the Portuguese coast of Viana do Castelo. Each of its three platforms will be equipped with an 8MW commercial turbine that will operate on a WindFloat floating platform. The platform ensures stability and is only connected to the seabed by a catenary mooring system. The system avoids the complex offshore operations associated with installing traditional fixed structures, so it reduces potential impact on the environment.