Wood awarded technical advisor role on Vineyard offshore wind farm project

Wood has been awarded the role of technical advisor on Vineyard Wind, the first utility-scale wind farm located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts, USA.

On completion, the 800MW offshore wind farm, which consists of 84 9.5 MW wind turbine generators (WTGs), will be able to meet the energy needs of over 400,000 homes and businesses, while reducing carbon emissions by over 1.6 million tonnes per year.

Wood will act as the lender’s technical advisor on behalf of Vineyard Wind LLC, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables.

As part of the scope of work on this four-year contract, Wood’s clean energy team will provide technical advisory services including an assessment of design, construction and operation strategies as well as commercial arrangements to support the debt financing and tax equity funding process for the project.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said: “We are extremely proud to be awarded the role of technical advisor on Vineyard Wind.

“The US offshore wind industry is poised for tremendous growth as we transition towards a more diverse energy supply mix. A milestone project of this kind will help support this rapidly growing industry and we look forward to working closely with Vineyard Wind LLC as the project progresses.”

Wood’s expertise in the delivery of large-scale projects, engineering and technical services across energy and industrial sectors underpins its key strengths in supporting clients through the energy transition.