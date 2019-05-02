Customers support Senvion with 100 MW wind energy contract extension

Senvion, Libeccio S.r.l. and ERG Power Generation S.p.A. have signed extensions for existing service contracts for two wind farm projects in Italy. Senvion has provided the service for 48 wind turbines (total of 107.8 MW) since their installation. The wind power projects are part of the 14.1 GW installed capacity serviced by Senvion globally. These contract extensions are a reflection of the positive perception that customers have of Senvion’s service quality. With an average onshore availability rate of about 97 per cent over the past year, Senvion’s service technicians ensure a high visibility of returns for its customers.

The Vento di Vino-Mazara of Libeccio wind farm is located in Sicily. The seven Senvion 3.4M wind turbines have a unit power output of 3.4 MW and were the most powerful wind turbines installed in Italy for a long time. Senvion signed the full service contract (ISP) seven years ago and has provided the service and maintenance ever since the installation. The contract has now been extended and will be effective for the next eight years.

The ERG project consists of the two wind farms Ginestra and Troia San Vincenzo, comprised of 20 Senvion MM92 and 21 Senvion MM82 wind turbines, respectively. It has a total installed capacity of more than 84 MW. Senvion and ERG, the largest wind operator in Italy, have concluded an agreement to operate both wind farms under one single contract which foresees, among other conditions, the extension of the existing Utility Model Contract of Troia San Vincenzo for a further five years. Troia San Vincenzo was the first wind farm awarded to Senvion in Italy in 2004.

Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion, says: “We are delighted to confirm these contract extensions and wish to thank both Libeccio and ERG for their continued confidence in our services during these challenging times. The long-term, sustainable success of Senvion is contingent not only on our current transformation program, but also the delivery of excellent results through our trustful partnership with customers around the world. This has been a strong focus for us and will continue to be so.”