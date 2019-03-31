Vestas win 43 MW wind power order in Taiwan

Vestas has received an order from Foxwell Energy, a subsidiary of Foxlink Group, and TCC Green Energy, a subsidiary of TCC Group, for the 43 MW Changhua wind farm in Taiwan. Working closely with the project owners to understand their requirements and the site constraints of the project, Vestas was able to customise a solution featuring site- and wind-turbine specific towers of 100m and a tailored service package. This solution will provide the wind park with optimal wind energy production and lower the cost of energy.

This win signifies Vestas’ continuous commitment to Taiwan as it follows an 18 MW project received in 2018 that represented Vestas’ comeback in the Taiwanese market.

The project includes the supply and supervision of 12 V105-3.6 MW wind turbines as well as two separate service contracts – a 20-year AOM 4000 service agreement and a 5-year AOM 4000 service agreement, both including Vestas Online® Business SCADA solution. This is the first 20-year service contract that Vestas signed in Taiwan, which is a significant milestone for the service team.

“As a sustainable energy solutions provider that works closely with our customers, we are able to customise our products and solutions to help them optimise the site challenges”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “Vestas is proud to be partnering with established local project owners like Foxwell Energy and TCC Green Energy who are eager to expand the renewable footprint in Taiwan”.

“We are honoured to get full support from Vestas to execute this project efficiently”, expressed Cindy Chen, CEO of Foxwell Energy, a subsidiary of Foxlink Group.

This Wind Power Plant Development will be located along the west coast of Taiwan where the country’s largest wind energy capacity is found. Turbine installation is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020.