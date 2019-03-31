Prysmian Group at Wind Europe Conference & Exhibition in Bilbao, Spain, from 2 to 4 April

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, is leveraging on its strategic one-stop-shop solution provider approach to grow in the wind energy industry. The Group will present its advanced turn-key services and full range of products at 2019 edition of the Wind Europe Conference & Exhibition in Bilbao, Spain, from 2 to 4 April (BEC – Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Booth 1-C42).

“Wind Europe 2019 is the occasion to further prove the Group’s leadership in the wind energy market, becoming the undisputed “one-stop solution provider” for Transmission System Operators and offshore wind farm developers delivering projects with a comprehensive EPCI approach, ensuring a tighter control over the entire supply chain. In fact, the Group can offer complete cable system solutions and services, considering innovative approaches, proving its extended capability to meet market needs while utilising extensive engineering resources, manufacturing facilities and a wide range of installation vessels and burial equipment,” stated Raul Gil, VP Submarine Business Unit, Prysmian Group. In addressing the direct needs of the sector, Raul Gil will also be speaking at Wind Europe Thought

Leaders Forum in the Innovations in subsea cables session (3 April, 11,00 – 11,30, Hall 1).

Wind Europe 2019 is a key industry event for the Group to present its developments in innovative, sustainable and cost-effective cable solutions for the offshore renewable power sector as HV & Submarine, PD and Turbine cable solutions as well as installations system services including PRY-CAM monitoring systems and Power Link Cable Solution, the innovative enhanced asset management service for critical power links service designed to provide a comprehensive and effective asset management of submarine cable operations, from prevention to repair.

Wind Europe 2019 comes at a very important time for the Group as Prysmian has been recently awarded for the first time a turn-key project for a floating wind farm in France for which will be deployed the innovative dynamic 66 kV submarine cables with EPR insulation and a full permanent combined PRYCAM monitoring system, which represents a true milestone in the power grids monitoring industry. As a matter of fact, it is the first example in the world of a full combined permanent monitoring system for an offshore windfarm. This project confirms once again Prysmian Group unique expertise in the development of cable systems for offshore wind applications.