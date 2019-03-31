Enercon to implement wind energy project Markbygden Phase II

ENERCON continues to realize its plans for further large-scale wind power projects in Sweden. In the course of wind farm Markbygden Phase II in the municipality of Piteå, in the Northern Swedish province of Norrbotten altogether 201 wind turbines of ENERCON’s new E-138 EP3 series with a total installed capacity of 844.2 MW will be connected to the grid.

In parallel to the installation works the search for investors in the project named “Maximus” has begun. The company had taken the investment decision for the self-developed project already by signing the construction agreement for the transformer station with Swedish grid operator Svenska Kraftnät late 2017.

“We are ready to market the project”, says ENERCON Managing Director Hans-Dieter Kettwig.“We are convinced to find reliable partners who are interested in a long-term operation of the wind farm. The interest of potential investors is definitely there as we have learnt in previous projects in Sweden.” ENERCON has appointed DNB as advisor for the Equity and PPA. Nord/LB’s Structured Finance team will be the advisory partner for the debt financing process. Cirio continues to work with ENERCON as legal advisor in this transaction.

Infrastructure works for “Maximus” has already been started. In the course of the project about150 kilometres of access roads have to be built. The wind farm will start operation as soon as the grid connection is available by mid-2020. To transfer the approx. 2.000 GWh renewable energy toconsumers in Sweden, a new transformer station will be built in Trolltjärn. This new 1.300 MW station is connected directly to the 400 kV grid. The entire wind farm is expected to be operational by end of Q3/2021.

Sweden is one of ENERCON’s core international markets and will continue to play a significant role in future plans for international business. ENERCON has its own supply chain in Sweden, complete with exclusive production partners and a large Service organisation. It is one of the biggest companies in the Swedish wind energy sector. ENERCON’s activities in Sweden also fit well into the company’s increasing international focus. As a result of the decline in market development in Germany, ENERCON has intensified its international activities significantly in recent times.