Siemens Gamesa with focus on digital solutions for the wind energy industry at WindEurope 2019

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will be present at WindEurope 2019, the industry’s largest exhibition of the year, which will be held in Bilbao, the company’s hometown. From April 2nd to 4th, more than 8,000 wind power professionals will gather at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre to discover the latest developments in the industry. The company will be present with its comprehensive portfolio of products and innovations from the onshore, offshore and service business units, providing its customers with the best solutions to lower the cost of energy and maximize the profitability of their projects.

Furthermore, digital remote diagnostics services and a modular service portfolio allow for minimizing downtimes and making technician assignments as cost-efficient as possible. Siemens Gamesa products will be presented at the 200-square meter booth at the trade show (Hall 1, Stand E40).

“Our strongest competitive advantage lies in the fact that we combine all three areas of the wind power business, Onshore, Offshore and Services, in one company, together with or unmatched global reach, giving customer proximity. Additionally, we provide our customers with technological excellence and an innovative spirit combined with determination to deliver lasting value by catering for customer’s needs. That’s why we play a leading role in addressing the world’s pressing needs in the energy transformation, providing clean, affordable and reliable renewable power for generations to come”, explains Siemens Gamesa CEO, Markus Tacke.

Tacke’s presence as event ambassador, where he will participate in a panel discussion during the opening session along with other industry executives, will further spotlight the company’s leadership. Other top Siemens Gamesa executives, such as Andreas Nauen, Business CEO for Offshore, and Mark Albenze, Business CEO for Onshore and Service will also take part in high-level sessions about the future of the sector.

Furthermore, the company will be represented at the conference by other speakers covering topics such as digitalisation, new technologies for larger turbines, health and safety standards, and recycling solutions.

