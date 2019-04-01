The Ingeteam Group showcases its wind power technology at WindEurope

The Ingeteam Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers in the wind industry, is to showcase its technology at the WindEurope 2019 Conference & Exhibition. This is the most important event in the European wind power sector, attracting more than 7,000 professionals and 300 exhibitors from 50 countries. The conference will serve to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by the wind industry, as well as its role in the new energy model.

As a major global supplier to the sector, Ingeteam will be present at the summit and will be exhibiting its technology. The Group has production plants in Spain, the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India, allowing it to operate throughout the world. As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, in 2018 the company opened a new production plant in Chennai, India, and two new subsidiaries in Morocco and Peru.

Well-established as a leading ISP (Independent Service Provider), with maintained wind power of more than 8.6 GW, + 12 GW of total renewable power, Ingeteam Power Technology offers a wide range of wind turbine solutions as well as O&M services. The very latest version of Ingeboards, the company’s pioneering lifetime extension tool, is to be showcased at WindEurope.

Likewise, the company is the world’s #1 independent provider of wind power converters, boasting an installed capacity of 45 GW and an 8% market share. Ingeteam Power Technology offers low and medium voltage converters up to 15 MW, optimized for DFIG and Full Converter topologies. The converters are specifically designed to comply with the strictest grid codes. Air or air-water cooled solutions can be supplied for hostile environments.

Indar, an Ingeteam company, is the centre of excellence for wind generators. This technology company boasts a track record of 22 years in the wind power sector, providing innovative solutions for high performance and maximum efficiency. Indar has a highly qualified team of staff in Spain and in the USA, with a global installed power of 29 GW. The company is working jointly with the leading OEMs in the sector to create wind generator platforms (IG, PMG and DFIG topologies).