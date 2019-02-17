2nd edition of Vietnam Wind Power

Following the successful first edition of Vietnam Wind Power conference in June 2018, which attracted nearly 200 international and local delegates, and featured 30 industry and government speakers, the Global Wind Energy Council will be holding its second edition of Vietnam Wind Power Conference in Hanoi on 11-12 June 2019, in partnership with GIZ and the Danish Embassy Hanoi.

Vietnam’s establishment of the Feed-in-Tariff in August 2018 has created renewed momentum for the country’s wind market and attracted a rush of development projects. There is already 187 MW of installed wind farm capacity in the country, and the Vietnamese government has set a target for wind farm development at 800 MW by 2020, 2,000 MW by 2025 and at 6,000 MW by 2030.

However, there are still a number of regulatory challenges to be addressed in order for project developers to be able create PPAs that are bankable from the point of view of international project finance, while the long term potential and system impact of renewables has yet to be fully recognised in long term planning. During our full-day conference on 12 June, we’ll be addressing these topics as well as other pressing issues relating to the development of a sustainable wind and renewables industry.

Experts from the international and national wind industry, financial institutions, high level representatives from government and other competent authorities from Vietnam, will set the scene for a discussion on what needs to be achieved to smooth the way for further development.