ENERCON signs 345 MW wind energy agreement for Canadian wind power projects

ENERCON has reached an agreement to supply ENERCON’s E-138 EP3 wind turbines for the Canadian wind farm market totaling 345 MW. “Over the past few months we have seen a lot of momentum for the new EP3 platform in different international markets”, says Hans-Dieter Kettwig, Managing Director of ENERCON GmbH. “We are delighted that ENERCON has been chosen to supply the wind turbines in Canada. This shows that the new effi cient, compact and cost optimized EP3 platform is well suited for our international markets.”

Under the agreement, ENERCON shall supply EP3 wind turbines for two wind farm projects in Canada. Given the quantity and dimensions of the wind turbines and its components, international procurement and optimized logistics will be of particular importance. In addition to supplying of the turbines, ENERCON has been awarded a long-term service contract that will ensure the new EP3 platform will perform to ENERCON’s industry leading availability standards.

With more than 2,200 MW of installed capacity in eight provinces across Canada, ENERCON is looking forward to further expanding its presence in this market. “Canada has a great wind regime. Renewable energy – and wind energy in particular – are well suited to help the provincial and federal governments fulfi ll their necessary carbon emission reduction goals by further electrifying the economy. ENERCON is proud to have the right technology to be a part of this challenge and the EP3 positions us well for the upcoming procurement processes”, states Michael Weidemann, Executive Vice-President of ENERCON Canada Inc.