Media Credentials Available for Canada’s Largest Wind Energy Conference in Calgary October 23-25

When: Tuesday-Thursday, October 23-25, 2018

Where: BMO Centre, Calgary, Alberta

What: The Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA) and partner Deutsche Messe will host leading speakers from industry, government, and utilities at CanWEA’s 34th Annual Conference and Exhibition. Canada’s largest wind energy conference attracts an audience of approximately 1,200, and more than 130 companies will showcase wind energy technologies and innovations at the trade show.

Who: Leading policy makers and renewable energy experts will address delegates, including the Honourable Dustin Duncan, the Saskatchewan Minister of Environment and the Minister responsible for SaskPower; Ethan Zindler, Head of Americas for Bloomberg New Energy Finance; and CanWEA President Robert Hornung. Special luncheon sessions include a keynote address from a Republican lawmaker from North Carolina on “Why Conservatives Love Wind Energy,” and a panel on why institutional investors are moving money into wind energy. Additional insights about what to expect have been provided in a series of pre-conference speaker interviews.

Why: Wind energy is big business. Last year, on a global basis the sector attracted USD $107 billion of investment. In Canada, wind is poised to play a central role in supplying the low-cost, emissions-free electricity needed for a low-carbon future. The two-and-a-half-day event focuses on the latest market trends, business insights, and high-profile keynote speakers from Canada’s fastest growing renewable electricity sector. In an opening address, CanWEA President Robert Hornung will explain how wind power will affordably and sustainably power Canada’s industries and millions of homes in the ongoing transition to reliable non-emitting electricity grids.

How: Media accreditation grants full access to all plenaries, keynotes, and the exhibition floor. Delegates can register here.

CanWEA is the voice of Canada’s wind energy industry, actively promoting the responsible and sustainable growth of wind energy. A national non-profit association, CanWEA serves as Canada’s leading source of credible information about wind energy and its social, economic and environmental benefits. Join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at canwea.ca.